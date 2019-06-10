× Former UCLA Campus Gynecologist Charged With Sexual Battery, College Says

A gynecologist who worked nearly 30 years at UCLA’s student health clinic, until being let go last year amid misconduct allegations, has been charged with sexual battery, the university announced Monday.

James Heaps surrendered to law enforcement Monday to face charges related his medical practice and encounters with two patients at UCLA Health in 2017 and 2018, campus leaders said in a news release.

The college began investigating sexual misconduct brought against Heaps last year and subsequently removed him from practice. The university said it terminated his employment, at which point Heaps announced his retirement.

The school also said it reported Heaps’ conduct to the Medical Board of California and law enforcement.

Although the school said the doctor turned himself in, Los Angeles police said he was not in their custody.

Los Angeles County court records show Heaps was charged May 22 with two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual exploitation by a physician with two or more victims, for a violation dated June 27, 2017.

As of Monday afternoon, the state Medical Board’s database still showed Heaps’ license as active with no notable disciplinary actions.

The gynecologist had worked part-time at UCLA student health from 1983 to 2010 before being hired full-time in 2014. He also held medical staff privileges at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from 1988 to 2018, officials said.

“Sexual abuse in any form is unacceptable and represents an inexcusable breach of the physician-patient relationship,” Chancellor Gene Block and Vice Chancellor John Mazziotta said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry that a former UCLA physician violated our policies and standards, our trust and the trust of his patients.”

In 2016, Heaps was among the 30 highest-paid employees across the entire UC system, taking home $1.18 million. He made nearly as much — $1.045 million — in 2017, the most recent year for which data is available.

The news follows similar allegations that came to light last year against longtime USC campus gynecologist George Tyndall. A Los Angeles Times investigation found that USC had for years ignored troubling reports of inappropriate conduct involving Tyndall, then eventually allowed him to resign with a financial payout — and without reporting the claims to his patients or the Medical Board of California.

A former men’s health doctor at USC has also been sued by at least 50 patients for alleged inappropriate conduct and sexual contact.

UCLA said it launched an independent investigation in March into the campus’ response to sexual misconduct in clinical settings, and whether the preventative measures it has in place are good enough.

The university is also partnering with Praesidium to provide support to any current or former students who may have been affected. Those with complaints or concerns about Heaps can contact Praesidium at 888-961-9273.