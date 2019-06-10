LAFD Puts Out House Fire in Reseda; No Injuries Reported

Posted 1:47 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, June 10, 2019

Firefighters were able to extinguish a house fire in Reseda on Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire broke out about 1:20p.m. at a home at 18209 W Vanowen Street. Firefighters reported heavy fire showing from the rear of the home, with at least one additional structure being exposed to the flames. It took 16 minutes for the 89 responding firefighters to put the fire out.

The bulk of the fire was burning in an addition on the back of the home.

Some cars and a detached garage also sustained damage from the fire.

No injuries were reported.

 

