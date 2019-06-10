× Man Shot Dead at Supermarket in San Bernardino; Suspects Sought

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a grocery store in San Bernardino Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the Stater Bros. Markets location at 400 E. Baseline St. before 4:15 p.m., video from the scene showed.

San Bernardino police only confirmed they were working an active scene on the same block around 5:40 p.m.

A man in his 20s was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Multiple suspects fled the supermarket in a vehicle, officers said. No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Officials have yet to release information on what led up to the deadly confrontation.

The shooting occurred during normal business hours, and footage from the scene showed a crowd of people in the parking lot. The entrance to the store was blocked off with crime tape.

Check back for updates on this developing story.