Off-Duty L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Shot, Wounded at Jack in the Box Restaurant in Alhambra

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded in a shooting near a Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the restaurant in the area of Fremont Avenue and Valley Boulevard at about 6:50 p.m. in response to reports of possible gunshots, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description but provided a surveillance image showing the suspect’s vehicle, or one that resembles the suspect’s white SUV, according to the sheriff’s department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed police cars surrounding the restaurant and stopped at a nearby parking lot. Officers were also seen searching a dumpster outside the restaurant and speaking to people at a home in a nearby residential area, where several police cars were stopped.

Valley Boulevard was shut down in both directions. Major traffic delays are expected in the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

