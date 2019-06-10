Off-Duty L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Shot, Wounded at Jack in the Box Restaurant in Alhambra

Posted 8:46 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00PM, June 10, 2019
Officers stand outside a Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra on the 2000 block of West Valley Boulevard following reports of a possible shooting on June 10, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Officers stand outside a Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra on the 2000 block of West Valley Boulevard following reports of a possible shooting on June 10, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded in a shooting near a Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the restaurant in the area of Fremont Avenue and Valley Boulevard at about 6:50 p.m. in response to reports of possible gunshots, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

A surveillance image shows the suspect's vehicle or one that resembles the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in Alhambra on June 10, 2019.

A surveillance image shows the suspect’s vehicle or one that resembles the suspect’s vehicle involved in the shooting in Alhambra on June 10, 2019.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description but provided a surveillance image showing the suspect’s vehicle, or one that resembles the suspect’s white SUV, according to the sheriff’s department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed police cars surrounding the restaurant and stopped at a nearby parking lot. Officers were also seen searching a dumpster outside the restaurant and speaking to people at a home in a nearby residential area, where several police cars were stopped.

Valley Boulevard was shut down in both directions. Major traffic delays are expected in the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.