Pastor Accused of Entering Covina Hotel Room and Sexually Assaulting Girl Is Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison

A pastor accused of forcing his way into a Covina hotel room and sexually assaulting a preteen girl last year was sentenced to six years in state prison Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Douglas Rivera, 41, of Baldwin Park, pleaded no contest to the February 2018 assault at the Vanllee Hotel and Suites in the 1200 block of East Garvey Street, authorities said.

Rivera entered a plea to one felony count of lewd act upon a child, Deputy District Attorney Michelle Graves said.

Rivera parked outside the hotel room where where a 10 and 12-year-old were staying, and masturbated in his truck while watching the girls, authorities said.

He then entered the room and “inappropriately touched one of the girls,” prosecutors said.

The children were part of a Chinese tourist group, authorities said.

The Covina Police Department released surveillance images from the hotel that pointed detectives to Rivera, who was a pastor at God’s Gypsy Christian Church in Glendale.

Rivera surrendered to police less than a week after the incident and he was booked on charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and burglary, before posting $280,000 bail, police said.

In a video posted online that week, Rivera said he was at the “wrong place at the wrong time” and that there is “no truth to the allegations.”

He previously pleaded not guilty to the allegations in April last year.

Rivera will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the DA said.