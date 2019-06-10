BREAKING: Pilot Dies After Helicopter Crashes on Top of Building Near Times Square in NYC

PG&E Restores Power to 20,000 NorCal Customers After Shutting It Off to Prevent Wildfires

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has restored power to more than 20,000 customers in Northern California after it shut it off over the weekend to guard against wildfires.

PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith said Monday that power to all 20,500 affected customers in Butte and Yuba counties had been restored as of Sunday night.

The utility also turned off electricity Saturday morning to 1,600 customers in Napa, Solano and Yolo counties amid windy, dry and hot weather. Power to those areas was restored later Saturday.

Fire officials say a fire near the community of Guinda in Yolo County is 30 percent contained Monday. The 2,200-acre (3.4 square miles) blaze started Saturday fueled by strong winds and hot temperatures.

PG&E is under enormous pressure after downed power lines and other equipment have been blamed for previous devastating fires.

