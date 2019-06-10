× Redlands Man Arrested in Theft of Guns, Ammunition From San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Patrol Car: Authorities

A man accused of stealing a pole camera from a Redlands parking lot has been linked to the theft of weapons from a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department vehicle late last month, authorities announced on Friday.

The investigation began the morning of May 29 after a deputy discovered that a marked patrol car had been burglarized in the parking lot of the department’s Central Patrol Station, which is located at 655 E. Third Street in San Bernardino, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Someone apparently broke into the car, pried open the weapons mounting system and then stole a rifle, shotgun and ammunition, the release read.

While investigating the theft, detectives gathered evidence that led them to the suspect in the case, identified as 26-year-old Nicolas Pisano of Redlands, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He was also believed to be responsible for removing a pole camera from the parking lot of a business in Redlands, authorities said.

Last Thursday, authorities served a search warrant at Pisano’s home and recovered the camera, rifle, shotgun and ammunition, according to the release.

After being interviewed, the suspect was booked on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, receiving known stolen property and vandalism. He was booked at the Central Detention Center and is being held on $100,000 bail.