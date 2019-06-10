× Teen Hospitalized After Being Sexually Assaulted While Walking Home From School in Santa Ana; 2 Sought

A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after being physically and sexually assaulted while walking home from school in Santa Ana on Monday morning, and police are searching for two men in connection with the brutal attack.

Paramedics responded to the 1300 block of East McFadden Avenue after the victim called to report the assault, which took place around 11:15 a.m., according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where she was being treated for “significant” injuries, including head and sexual assault trauma, Bertagna said. She’s in stable condition.

The victim was headed home from Century High School when she was attacked, according to investigators.

She was walking along Edinger Avenue near the railroad tracks when she was physically and sexually assaulted by two men, Bertagna said. The men are both described as being in their late 20s to early 30s, possibly transients.

It was not immediately clear if the attack happened on the train tracks.

Police are also looking into whether the assault is related to an incident that took place overnight in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Street.

“In that case, a suspect described as a male Hispanic in his 30s, possibly homeless, entered the residence – I’m not sure through what means – goes into the 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom, crawls into bed with her and begins fondling her,” Bertagna told KTLA.

The girl woke up and then screamed, prompting her mother to come to her aid. The man, meanwhile, fled the home, which is also near the train tracks.

The two incidents took place about 25 miles apart.

Detectives were interviewing the first victim when they heard about the second sexual assault, according to Bertagna.

He noted that it is also possible the two cases are unrelated.

No additional information was immediately released about either case.