Breaking: Man Found Guilty of Murder in Death of McStay Family

Woman, 2 Young Girls Killed When Suspected DUI Driver Plows Into Modesto-Area Home

Posted 8:34 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, June 10, 2019

Authorities in central California say a 38-year-old woman and two little girls, ages 5 and 3, died from their injuries after a car crashed into their home in Ceres.

The Modesto Bee reports a 10-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with major injuries after the car went through the fence and backyard of a duplex before crashing into the home early Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says alcohol and/or drugs are suspected and that the car’s driver, 46-year-old Felix Ferdin of Modesto, was arrested. Officials say he had only minor injuries.

The CHP says Ferdin was booked into jail on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence.

The CHP was working Monday morning to confirm the relationship between the woman and the three children.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.