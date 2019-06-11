× Abandoned Newborn Found Alive Inside Dumpster in Stockton; Teen Mother Hospitalized: Police

A newborn was rescued after being left in a dumpster in Stockton on Tuesday, and the baby’s mother has been located and hospitalized, police said.

An investigation began following a report of a possible baby inside a trash bin in the 5900 block of Village Green Drive around 11:45 a.m., according to a post on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers responded and were met by a citizen who told police he thought he saw a baby wrapped up and in the dumpster. When police searched the bin, they discovered a newborn boy alive.

The baby was transported to a local hospital and is said to be doing well. He has been placed into protective custody, according to police.

His mother — identified only as a teenager — was found near the scene. She was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police reminded parents that they can safely surrender newborns within 72 hours of birth to any firehouse or hospital emergency room in Stockton without being prosecuted, provided there are no signs the baby was abused or neglected.

No further details were immediately released about the incident, including the age of the baby and how long he was inside the dumpster before being found.

Anyone with information is urged to call Stockton police at 209-937-8377‬ or the department’s Investigations Unit at 209-937-8323‬. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the local Crime Stoppers by dialing 209-946-0600‬.