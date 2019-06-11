Abused Puppy Found in Turkey Is Recovering at San Fernando Valley Rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An abused six-month-old puppy named Kala was found in Turkey with her jaw ripped off, leg broken and rib pierced, according to a local rescue.

Kala was brought to Southern California, where she is recovering after undergoing several surgeries at the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation in the San Fernando Valley.

The rescue set up a GoFundMe page to help raise $2,500 for the pup's rehabilitation.

Kacey Montoya reports from Sherman Oaks for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 11, 2019.