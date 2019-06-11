Brandon Anthony, Event Promoter & CEO of B.A.S.H

Brandon Anthony is a renowned promoter who is changing the social scene. Founder and CEO of Brandon Anthony’s Socialite House (B.A.S.H.) and curator of Summer B.A.S.H. and Los Angeles Urban Pride, Brandon has become the new face and voice of the L.A. social scene. Hailing from New Orleans, the promoter and emcee now stands as a force in the City of Angeles and beyond.

Brandon also works at The LA LGBT Center as a Health Education Specialist. He hopes to continue to use his platform to build community partnerships and provide platforms advocating on social issues impacting the Black LGBT community.