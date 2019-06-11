Flex Alert: Californians Urged to Conserve Energy Until 10 P.M.

Brandon Anthony, Event Promoter & CEO of B.A.S.H

Posted 5:15 PM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14PM, June 11, 2019

Brandon Anthony is a renowned promoter who is changing the social scene.  Founder and CEO of Brandon Anthony’s Socialite House (B.A.S.H.) and curator of Summer B.A.S.H. and Los Angeles Urban Pride, Brandon has become the new face and voice of the L.A. social scene.  Hailing from New Orleans, the promoter and emcee now stands as a force in the City of Angeles and beyond.

Brandon also works at The LA LGBT Center as a Health Education Specialist.  He hopes to continue to use his platform to build community partnerships and provide platforms advocating on social issues impacting the Black LGBT community.

