Disneyland Gets Permits to Launch Marvel Land at California Adventure Park

If you thought the Walt Disney Co. would stop and catch its breath after opening its hugely popular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion last month, think again.

The Disneyland Resort has moved full steam ahead on building next year’s planned expansion, a land at California Adventure Park themed for the superheroes of Marvel comics and movies.

The city of Anaheim has approved a handful of building permits for projects such as a bathroom overhaul, a retail outlet, a microbrewery, a character meet-and-greet area, plus improvements to behind-the-scenes buildings

The construction permits assess the value of the work so far at more than $14 million.

