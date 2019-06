Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo – known as E3 – opened Tuesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, bringing tens of thousands of gamers and the companies they love to the city. Mayor Eric Garcetti cut the ribbon to kick off the three-day event.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 11, 2019.

We’re going LIVE at #E3Coliseum for a jam-packed day of panels, games, and insider chats. Watch it all here and see the full schedule at https://t.co/wCwsJNSIkp https://t.co/A4aEyfS56f — E3 (@E3) June 11, 2019