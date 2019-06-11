× Ex-Stanford Sailing Coach in College Admissions Scam to Be Sentenced — With Prison Time Possible

The fate of John Vandemoer, the former sailing coach at Stanford University who participated in the college admissions scandal, will take one of several very different turns Wednesday when he is sentenced in a Boston courtroom.

If U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel abides by federal sentencing guidelines, she will put Vandemoer behind bars for somewhere between three and four years.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, initially told the judge they believe Vandemoer deserves 18 months in prison and then, last week, downgraded their recommendation to 13 months.

And then there is Vandemoer himself. Through his attorneys, he has made a bid for leniency, asking Zobel to spare him time in prison altogether.

