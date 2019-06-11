BREAKING: Suspected Gunman in Shooting of Off-Duty Deputy in Alhambra May Be Tied to L.A. Homicide

Ex-Stanford Sailing Coach in College Admissions Scam to Be Sentenced — With Prison Time Possible

Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer arrives at Boston Federal Court for an arraignment on March 12, 2019, in Boston, Mass. (Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The fate of John Vandemoer, the former sailing coach at Stanford University who participated in the college admissions scandal, will take one of several very different turns Wednesday when he is sentenced in a Boston courtroom.

If U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel abides by federal sentencing guidelines, she will put Vandemoer behind bars for somewhere between three and four years.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, initially told the judge they believe Vandemoer deserves 18 months in prison and then, last week, downgraded their recommendation to 13 months.

And then there is Vandemoer himself. Through his attorneys, he has made a bid for leniency, asking Zobel to spare him time in prison altogether.

