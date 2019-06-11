Gabriel Maldonado, Community Organizer & CEO of TruEvolution

Gabriel Maldonado is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TruEvolution,

TruEvolution, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting for LGBT justice and advocating for the prevention and elimination of HIV/AIDS, serving the LGBTQ community in Riverside and San Bernardino county. At the core of his work, Gabriel approaches public health from a human rights lens. He acknowledges the unique health disparities experienced by those most disproportionately impacted by HIV that are fueled by social inequities and injustices.

From poverty and access to healthcare to stigma, housing insecurity, and mental health disparities, Gabriel works to combat the social determinants which exacerbate rates of HIV/AIDS in LGBTQ communities of color. As a Ryan White-supported agency, TruEvolution engages in national advocacy efforts as well as direct-services.

Gabriel has expanded his work after having been appointed to serve on the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS under the Obama Administration, and was appointed as Co-Chair of the Disparities Committee. In addition, Gabriel works on global health issues as a member AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s Board of Directors. Gabriel supports the work of the Foundation’s initiatives surrounding youth, women and young girls, Black gay men, and LGBT communities in developing countries around the world. Having obtained an MBA in Global Business, Gabriel believes that public-private partnerships are essential building blocks to public health.