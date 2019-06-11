LAPD Officer Dies Following Surgery Related to on-Duty Crash in 2015

An LAPD officer has died after surgery related to a 2015 traffic collision that occurred while she was on duty, police said Tuesday.

Officer Esmeralda Ramirez passed away over the weekend, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

She’s the department’s 210th officer to have died in the line of duty, the release stated.

“Her death is a reminder of the potentially life altering and tragic events that an officer faces every day they come to work,” LAPD officials said.

Ramirez, a mother of three adult children, joined the department in 2008. She was assigned to the Pacific Division, where she worked a variety of assignments.

“Her commitment to her follow officers and this Department is only eclipsed by the love she had for her family,” the release read.

LAPD did not have immediately provide information about the on-duty crash that resulted in Ramirez’s death.