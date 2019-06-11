LAPD Officer Who Shot Trader Joe’s Manager During Silver Lake Standoff Complied With Policy: Police Commission

Posted 8:55 PM, June 11, 2019, by
Salvador Albert Corado, father of Melyda Corado, who was shot and killed by LAPD officers at a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake, during a press conference with a family attorney, John Taylor. Melyda's photo is in the background. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Salvador Albert Corado, father of Melyda Corado, who was shot and killed by LAPD officers at a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake, during a press conference with a family attorney, John Taylor. Melyda's photo is in the background. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A police officer who killed a bystander in a gun battle outside a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake did not violate department policy by shooting toward a crowded store, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled Tuesday.

A gunman had begun shooting at two LAPD officers as they pursued him in their patrol car July 21. The man crashed his car and ran towards the Trader Joe’s store, firing more rounds at the officers.

One officer shot back five times, stopping after the man entered the store because there were likely people inside, according to a report by LAPD Chief Michel Moore that was released Tuesday.

But it was too late. A bullet had traveled into the Trader Joe’s, striking 27-year-old store manager Melyda Corado in the chest, the report said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.