Riverside Sheriff's Deputies Fatally Shoot Suspect Who Shot, Wounded Deputy Near Lake Mathews

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a person who shot and wounded a deputy near Lake Mathews Tuesday night, authorities said.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 17700 block of Cedarwood Drive shortly after 7p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said.

While they were at the home investigating, a person shot at a deputy and struck him, authorities said.

Deputies returned fire, fatally shooting the suspect, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said the deputy is in stable condition. The deputy appeared alert while being transported to a hospital, video showed.

The suspect was not identified.

No further details were immediately available.

Update: 1 Deputies returned fire and the suspect sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The investigation is active and we do not have additional releasable information at this time. PIO’s are en route to the scene. Please be patient as we are inundated w/media inquiries. https://t.co/hd7NfyYrOU — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) June 12, 2019