Summer Fashions for Kids With Maisonette

Co-founders of Maisonette Childrens Boutique Sylvanna Ward Durrett and Luisiana Mendoza de Roccia joined us live with the most adorable summer fashions for kids. Sylvana & Luisana are both former VOGUE editors and both moms of 3 children. The idea for Maisonette was born to create a one-stop shopping destination of coveted children’s brands and independent boutiques from around the world including clothing, accessories, home and giftables. To shop the looks seen in today’s segment and so many more stylish kids fashions, go to the Maisonette website. The new Pop-IN @Nordstrom at The Grove or South Coast Plaza is also open until June 23rd.