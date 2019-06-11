Person of Interest Detained in Alhambra Shooting of Off-Duty L.A. County Deputy
BREAKING: Man Arrested in Santa Ana Sex Assault That Left 17-Year-Old Girl With ‘Traumatic’ Injuries, Police Say

Summer Fashions for Kids With Maisonette

Posted 1:21 PM, June 11, 2019, by

Co-founders of Maisonette Childrens Boutique Sylvanna Ward Durrett and Luisiana Mendoza de Roccia joined us live with the most adorable summer fashions for kids.  Sylvana & Luisana are both former VOGUE editors and both moms of 3 children. The idea for Maisonette was born to create a one-stop shopping destination of coveted children’s brands and independent boutiques from around the world including clothing, accessories, home and giftables. To shop the looks seen in today’s segment and so many more stylish kids fashions, go to the Maisonette website.  The new Pop-IN @Nordstrom at The Grove or South Coast Plaza is also open until June 23rd. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.