Teen Killed, Boy Injured in Afternoon Drive-by Shooting in Altadena: LASD

Officials on Tuesday asked the public’s help identifying a man who killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in an afternoon drive-by shooting in Altadena.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Santa Anita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A Domino’s Pizza, a grocery store and other retail businesses are located in the area.

The two victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them, an 18-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries. The other, a boy, suffered a gunshot wound in his lower extremity, the Sheriff’s Department said. His condition was unclear, the agency added.

The gunman, described by authorities as Hispanic, was seen shooting at the pair from inside a vehicle. He was last spotted driving south on Santa Anita Avenue, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.