The News Director’s Office: Jason’s AIDS/LifeCycle Recap

Jason is back in the office from the AIDS/LifeCycle ride. He shares the experience of biking 545 miles from San Francisco to its finish in Los Angeles. He shares the most challenging part of the race, explains why he spent $100 on a hamburger, and talks about the unexpected thing that happened as he crossed the finish line.

