‘We Won’t Rest Until We Find You,’ L.A. Sheriff Says Amid Search for Gunman Who Shot Off-Duty Deputy in Alhambra

The Los Angeles County sheriff has a message for the man who critically wounded an off-duty deputy by shooting him at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra Monday night.

"Whomever carried out this cowardly attack; we won't rest until we find you & ensure justice is brought swiftly upon you," Sheriff Alex Villanueva posted on Twitter just before midnight.

The unidentified deputy was standing at the counter of the restaurant in the 2500 block of West Valley Boulevard when the gunman walked up from behind and shot him one time in the head, officials said following the shooting.

The deputy was taken to County-USC Medical Center in critical condition. The Sheriff's Department had no updates to give on the deputy's condition as of early Tuesday morning.

The deputy was wearing his civilian clothes at the time of the shooting and was not displaying anything that would identify him as a member of law enforcement, Capt. Kent Wegner said.

The suspected gunman, who was seen on surveillance video at the restaurant, drove away in a 2010 to 2014 white Kia Sorento SUV with paper plates.

He was described as a white adult between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a burgundy short-sleeved button-down shirt, slim blue jeans, a light fedora and sunglasses.

Investigators believe he still had his gun when he left the restaurant and drove to a nearby neighborhood to change clothes.

Surveillance video from a home in the neighborhood showed the suspected shooter stop his car and change into a black T-shirt and black jeans before driving off again in the same car.

No motive for the shooting has been determined.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.