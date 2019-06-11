Wisconsin Man Fatally Hit Infant Boy Being Held by Mother as He Beat Her: Authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities say a man beat to death an infant who was in the arms of a mother who was the intended target of the blows.

A criminal complaint charges 21-year-old Kenta Evans with reckless homicide in Wednesday's death of 2-month-old Jaquerrion Dancer, who might be his son.

The mother says Evans came over to see the baby and accused her of having other men in the house. The complaint says Evans began beating the woman as she held the infant. The mother's sister intervened, saw the baby was bleeding from the mouth and took him to a hospital. He died that evening.

The complaint says Evans told detectives he had repeatedly hit the mother, with many blows also striking the baby. Evans appeared in court Monday where probable cause was found for further proceedings.