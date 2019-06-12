1 Dead, 2 in Critical Condition After Vehicle Slams Into Pole on Imperial Highway

Posted 11:12 PM, June 12, 2019, by

One person was killed and two others were in critical condition Wednesday evening after a vehicle lost control and slammed into a power pole, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman, said that about 5 p.m., a person driving east at a high rate of speed on Imperial Highway struck a power pole near Pershing Drive. Three people were ejected from the vehicle.

One person died at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital.

Lopez said he did not know whether any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.