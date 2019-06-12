1 Dead, 2 in Critical Condition After Vehicle Slams Into Pole on Imperial Highway

One person was killed and two others were in critical condition Wednesday evening after a vehicle lost control and slammed into a power pole, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman, said that about 5 p.m., a person driving east at a high rate of speed on Imperial Highway struck a power pole near Pershing Drive. Three people were ejected from the vehicle.

One person died at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital.

Lopez said he did not know whether any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

