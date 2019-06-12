At Least 1 Killed in Multivehicle Crash on 71 Fwy in Chino Hills; SB Lanes Closed, Traffic Jammed

A stretch of the southbound 71 Freeway has been shut down after a multivehicle collision in the Chino Hills area killed at least one person on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 8:15 a.m. on the southbound 71 at Butterfield Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the deadly collision, but one car ended up lodged beneath a big rig, the log stated.

CHP indicated at least one person was killed in the crash, but did not provide any further information about the casualties.

The wreck left all southbound lanes blocked, and traffic was at a standstill in the area, according to the CHP log. Caltrans has encouraged motorists to use an alternate route to get around the gridlock.

Officials did not say how long they expected the freeway to be closed; a SigAlert has been issued, and traffic is being diverted off Pine Avenue.

No additional information has been released.

