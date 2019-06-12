25 Years After Simpson-Goldman Slayings, the Fight to Make O.J. Pay Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kim Goldman wrote to O.J. Simpson a few years ago, asking to visit him in the Nevada prison where he was being held for robbery and kidnapping.

She wanted to see the man she says killed her brother, Ron Goldman, and Simpson’s wife 25 years ago Wednesday outside Nicole Brown Simpson’s Brentwood townhouse. It would become known as “the crime of the century.”

To her surprise, Simpson’s people got back to her. He would see her — as long as she signed a non-disclosure agreement covering their conversation. Goldman refused.

Much as she wanted to see him shackled and humbled, she said, she would never give Ron’s "brutal killer that pleasure."

