3 Injured in Attack at Harvard Heights Liquor Store

Three people were hospitalized after being severely injured in an attack at a liquor store in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of Central Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the store located on the corner of Pico Boulevard and Western Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said three people were severely injured in some type of attack and were taken to a local hospital.

It was unclear if authorities were searching for any outstanding suspects.

No motive for the attack was immediately known.