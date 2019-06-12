× Bicyclist Struck by Car, Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Rialto; Driver Arrested

A driver was arrested after a bicyclist was killed in a suspected DUI crash Tuesday in Rialto, authorities said.

Responding officers and paramedics found the 34-year-old Riverside man lying dead in the roadway at about 6:52 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Riverside Avenue, the Rialto Police Department aid.

John Godinez, 32, of Hesperia, was driving a silver Toyota Solara at a high rate of speed, going northbound on Riverside Avenue near the road’s intersection with Industrial Drive when the car hit a bicyclist who was going westbound on Industrial Drive, police said a preliminary investigation revealed.

The unidentified bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Godinez and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital, according to authorities.

The driver was later arrested and booked into a Rancho Cucamonga jail on a DUI charge, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2550 or send a tip anonymously through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 .