Charges Filed Against Aspiring Rapper Who Scaled Sign on 110 Fwy, Causing Hourslong Traffic Jam in DTLA

Criminal charges were filed Wednesday against an aspiring rapper who scaled a sign on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, creating an hourslong traffic jam in what turned out to be a publicity stunt, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said.

Alexander Dunn, 30, was charged with five criminal counts including resisting an officer, causing a public nuisance, trespassing and failing to abide by peace officer’s instructions, authorities said.

The aspiring rapper faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail, a $3,000 fine and will have to pay thousands of dollars in restitution for emergency response costs, the Attorney's Office said.

The rapper, whose stage name is Dephree, scaled the exit sign for the southbound Wilshire Boulevard and 4th Street off-ramps during morning rush hour in June last year, video showed.

Dunn then placed three banners on the signs and started freestyle rapping and yelling.

The banners reading "fight pollution not each other," "give a hoot don't pollute" and "Dephree" were seen hanging next to him.

Authorities say the spectacle that closed all southbound lanes for two hours was being filmed for later use in a music video.

When California Highway Patrol officers approached, Dunn climbed to the top of the sign and then backflipped onto an inflatable mattress, video showed.

He did not sustain any injuries in the jump and was taken into custody, authorities said.

"This outrageous conduct required the intervention of precious emergency services to assure it ended safely, stopped traffic for nearly two hours and interfered with the lives and work of thousands of commuters," City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a written statement. "We will hold the defendant accountable for his reckless, selfish actions."

Dunn's arraignment is scheduled for July 1 at a Los Angeles court.

