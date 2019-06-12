CHP Pursue Driver Wanted for Driving Solo in the Carpool Lane in San Fernando Valley Area

Authorities are pursuing a driver who is wanted for allegedly driving solo in the carpool lane Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began about 12:50 p.m. along the westbound 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Street in Arcadia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 1:05 p.m. he had entered the Toluca Lake area along the westbound 101 Freeway.

At least one CHP cruiser was behind the suspect’s SUV as he headed into the Sherman Oaks area.

About 1:15 p.m. the driver encountered some congestion along the highway, but managed to maneuver away and continued to elude authorities.

At one point, a CHP cruiser was driving alongside of the pursuit suspect, and appeared to try to get him to pull over.

Moments later they managed to box the driver in along the highway and slowly got the driver out, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

