Cooldown Expected in L.A. After California Sees Record-Breaking Highs

After baking Southern California with a record-breaking heat wave, temperatures are set to return to a semblance of the cooling “June gloom” that had soothed the region.

In the wake of morning low clouds near the coast and a sunny high of 84 degrees on Wednesday, Los Angeles is on track for a series of temperatures in the 70s, with bouts of patchy fog through the weekend.

Gusty winds and low humidity are also expected in the region’s mountain and deserts areas, leading to continued elevated fire conditions and advisory-level winds in the Antelope Valley. But after an all-too-brief cool-off, temperatures are expected to warm back up Sunday through Tuesday.

The cooling comes after a spike in the mercury and high winds ushered in hot, dry air with humidity in the single-digits across the greater L.A. area and the state saw its first glimpse of fire weather this season with the Sand fire burning in Yolo County. Smaller fires also burned across L.A. county, including the Sky fire that prompted the evacuation of Magic Mountain in Valencia.

Do you love hearing June Gloom will make a come back for the second half of the week after the heat yesterday? These eddies coming off of San Clemente Island sure do! #cawx pic.twitter.com/5UnxoaaS1j — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 12, 2019