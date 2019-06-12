Driver in Custody After Fleeing From Authorities in El Monte Mobile Home Park

An SUV driver was detained after trying to evade authorities while cornered in an El Monte mobile home park.

Sky5 was initially overhead the situation in the Brookside Country Club at 12700 Elliott Ave. shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The suspect continued to wind around the streets of the mobile home park, although Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials were stationed outside to block the entrances and exits. A handful of El Monte police vehicles were inside the park.

The subdivision’s streets appeared otherwise empty as the white SUV continually drove around the same streets.

Around 9:40 p.m., police deployed a spike strip that the SUV drove right over — but it did not appear to impede the vehicle’s progress.

Just before 10 p.m., one of the SUV’s front tires appeared to have come off the rim and the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver then put his hands out the window, got out and was taken into custody by authorities.

Officials could not immediately confirm what the driver was initially wanted on suspicion of.