El Pollo Loco Giveaway

Posted 10:00 AM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, June 4, 2019

If you’re craving some great tasting burritos, quesadillas or chicken, then head over to El Pollo Loco where you can find something delicious for everyone.  Watch the KTLA 5 News at 3pm on Friday June 7th for your chance to win an El Pollo Loco catering order for up to 50 guests.  The order consists of two 48-piece meals (48 pieces of fire-grilled chicken, any two jumbo sides, warm tortillas, tortilla chips and fresh salsa) and one 24-piece meal (24 pieces of fire-grilled chicken, any two extra-large sides, warm tortillas, tortilla chips and fresh salsa).  With amazing food and so many healthy dining choices, this Father’s Day you should celebrate the dad in your life with a trip to El Pollo Loco.

Already have the code word?  You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151
