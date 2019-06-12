Estimate Puts Number of Master Recordings Lost in 2008 Universal Fire at 500,000

The number of master recordings destroyed in the 2008 Universal Studios backlot fire could top 500,000, according to one estimate reported in a New York Times Magazine article. Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 12, 2019.

