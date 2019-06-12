Frank Buckley Interviews: Bernie Taupin, Elton John Songwriter/Visual Artist

Bernie Taupin is a songwriter whose five decades long collaboration with Elton John is considered to be the most successful songwriting partnerships in history is chronicled in the new film “Rocketman.” Bernie and Elton’s songs have resulted in 35 gold and 25 platinum albums along with 30 Top 40 hits in the U.S. Bernie is also a lifelong visual artist who started concentrating on painting in the 1990s later sculpture. His visual art exhibition “Bernie Taupin: The Artist, The Raconteur & His Blowtorch” is open to the public now at Galerie Michael in Beverly Hills through June 30th.

During this podcast, Bernie discusses his art and his music and the intersection of the two. He discusses his successful 50-year collaboration with Elton John, his process and inspiration in both art and music, and Bernie reveals his review about the movie “Rocketman” in theaters now.