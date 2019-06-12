Frozen Berries Sold at Coscto in L.A. Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis Contamination: FDA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Concerns over possible Hepatitis A contamination have prompted a recall of a blend of frozen berries sold only at Costco stores in Los Angeles, San Diego and Hawaii, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The product being recalled is the four pound bag of the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend.

The supplier, Townsend Farms, Inc., alerted Costco "out of an abundance of caution" after an FDA test on a frozen blackberry product indicated the fruit may be contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to a news release from the federal agency.

None of the product manufactured by Townsend Farms for Costco has tested positive for the virus, however.

Costco has also notified its members about the recall.

All packages of the impacted frozen berries have "Best By Dates" between Feb. 16, 2020, and May 4, 2020.

The recall affects bags that will have one of the following codes located in the white box on the back of the bag:

FEB1620,(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

FEB1820,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

FEB2920,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

MAR0120,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

APR1920,(B),(C), or (D);

APR2020(A),(B),(C),(D),(E), or (F);

APR2720(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

APR2820(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

MAY0220(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

MAY0420 (H).

Costco has no current inventory of the recalled product.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled frozen berry blend is urged not to eat the product. The FDA instead has advised consumers to take a photograph of the bag before tossing it, and then contact Costco to get a full refund.

Hepatitis A is a potentially serious liver disease that can leave an individual ill for a few weeks to several months, according to the FDA. In rare cases, it can progress to liver failure.

Symptoms typically show up between 15 to 50 days after exposure, and include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice and dark urine.

Costco members with questions about the recall can contact Townsend Farms by calling at 877-244- 0947 or by emailing TownsendFarms4283@stericycle.com.