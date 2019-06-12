Deputy Shot While Off-Duty in Alhambra ‘Continues to Fight for Life’ as Detectives Seek Possible Additional Victims of Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deputy continues to fight for his life two days after being shot in the head while off-duty inside a fast-food restaurant in Alhambra, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday morning.

Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano, a 13-year veteran with the department, was standing at the counter of a Jack in the Box in the 2500 block of West Valley Boulevard on Monday evening when a gunman shot him once in the head from behind, authorities said.

Solano was transported to the hospital, where he was placed on life support, the Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

"Please continue to pray for our brother @lasdhq Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano, who continues to fight for his life in the ICU," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in social media posts on Wednesday. "Thank you to everyone who have been sending prayers and words of support."

A 30-year-old Utah man, Rhett Mckenzie Nelson, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Sheriff's Department. He's suspected to be involved in another shooting in downtown Los Angeles an hour before the Alhambra incident, Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore said. That attack left a 30-year-old victim dead, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Department released Nelson's booking photo Wednesday, saying he "may have been involved in additional criminal incidents since entering California" and that investigators are looking for possible additional victims.

Nelson is being held without bail, county inmate records show.

His father, Bradley Nelson, said his family reported the 30-year-old missing in Utah in late May, according to the Los Angeles Times. His son has a history of opiate abuse and left without any belongings besides his phone, Bradley Nelson wrote in a Facebook post on May 30.

In a statement obtained by the L.A. Times on Tuesday, he said:

“My wife Jean and I, along with our family, are saddened beyond words to hear of the shooting of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Solano, and to learn that our son Rhett is being held in connection with this horrifying and senseless attack... We are cooperating fully with authorities and will provide them with all information they request concerning Rhett and his struggles. We ask that people please pray for Deputy Solano and his family."

Please continue to pray for our brother @lasdhq Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano, who continues to fight for his life in the ICU. Thank you to everyone who have been sending prayers and words of support. #SheriffV #LASD #lawenforcement #thankyou #update #prayers pic.twitter.com/Tu0jSYqakZ — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) June 12, 2019