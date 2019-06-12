July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at the Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl is throwing a disco ball for the 4th of July! Legendary hitmaker Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC will be there for 3 nights on July 2nd, 3rd and 4th, with disco classics like “Le Freak” and “Good Times”. Tickets are on sale now at hollywoodbowl.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, June 14th for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the show on Tuesday, July 2nd. One Grand Prize winner picked from all entries received will get four box seats to the show. Come early for the free pre-show event with dj’s, disco lessons and more surprises. Good luck!



