L.A. Lawmakers Oppose Bill to Prevent Towing of Vehicles Parked on Street for More Than 3 Days

Posted 6:41 AM, June 12, 2019, by
RVs are parked near Los Angeles International Airport in this undated photo. (Credit: Luis SInco / Los Angeles TImes)

Over the objections of anti-poverty advocates, Los Angeles lawmakers on Tuesday came out against legislation that would prevent California cities from towing vehicles left on the street for more than 72 hours.

The bill, introduced in Sacramento by Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco), would prevent cities from impounding cars with five or more unpaid parking tickets, or registration that is six months out of date.

The City Council heard nearly two hours of heated, sometimes angry, public debate before opposing the bill on a 12 to 1 vote. Some lawmakers said they would support an end to towing for unpaid parking tickets and expired registration, but not for cars left parked on the street for more than three days.

“The idea that you’d just stop enforcing the 72-hour hold is completely unconscionable,” said Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents South L.A., saying it keeps parking under control in neighborhoods starved for street spaces.

