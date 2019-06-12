Lazarus Lynch’s Modern Spin on Soul Food, New Cookbook ‘Son of a Southern Chef’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two-Time Chopped Champion Lazarus Lynch joined us live with recipes from his new cookbook “Son of a Southern Chef - Cook with Soul” In the book, Lazarus honors his late father and puts a modern spin on his parents’ favorite recipes to create punchy, delicious dishes. Lazarus is the host of Snapchat’s first-ever cooking show, Chopped U, and the Food Network digital series Comfort Nation. For more info including how you can get a copy of the book, go to the Son of a Southern Chef website. You can also go to Amazon.