Live: Authorities Pursue Driver in San Fernando Valley Area
Ex-Stanford Sailing Coach, 1st to Be Sentenced in College Scam, Avoids Prison

Lazarus Lynch’s Modern Spin on Soul Food, New Cookbook ‘Son of a Southern Chef’

Posted 12:15 PM, June 12, 2019, by

Two-Time Chopped Champion Lazarus Lynch joined us live with recipes from his new cookbook “Son of a Southern Chef  - Cook with Soul” In the book, Lazarus honors his late father and puts a modern spin on his parents’ favorite recipes to create punchy, delicious dishes. Lazarus is the host of Snapchat’s first-ever cooking show, Chopped U, and the Food Network digital series Comfort Nation. For more info including how you can get a copy of the book, go to the Son of a Southern Chef website. You can also go to Amazon

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.