Mother Arrested After Abducting Children, Leading Police on Short Pursuit in San Bernardino

A San Bernardino woman was arrested Wednesday after abducting her children, whom she had lost custody of, and then leading police on a short pursuit, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Suspect Doreidi Yesenia Lopez, 32, was meeting with her 5-year-old daughter during a supervised visit on the 1200 block of South Waterman Avenue when the daughter told her social worker that she needed to use the restroom, police said.

While walking her daughter to the restroom, Lopez grabbed her, ran to her vehicle and fled in a White Ford Focus at about 10 a.m., according to police.

She then picked up her other two daughters, who are 8 and 11 years old, telling them that they were going on a beach vacation, authorities said.

Officers responded and spotted Lopez’ car in downtown San Bernardino.

With sirens blaring and emergency lights activated, officers attempted to stop Lopez and recover the children, according to police.

After a short pursuit, Lopez pulled over in front of another vehicle, “resulting in a minor traffic collision,” San Bernardino Police said.

The children were taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, and then released to their custodial parent, authorities said.

Police did not provide information on why Lopez initially lost custody of the children.

The mother was taken into custody and was booked into a San Bernardino jail on charges including child abduction, child endangerment, kidnapping, and felony evading officers.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 909-384-5653 or 909-384-5736.