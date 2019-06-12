Must Have Summer Accessories With Style Expert Lilliana Vazquez

TV Host, Tastemaker and Style Expert Lilliana Vazquez joined us live with the most fashionable head to toe summer accessories. For more info on Lilliana, you can go to her website, or follow her on Instagram.
