Pursuit Suspect Allegedly Rams Police SUV While Driving Wrong Way on 60 Freeway in Ontario

A police SUV stationed along the 60 Freeway was rammed by a convertible driving in the wrong lane of traffic while fleeing from officers Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers initially spotted the red, ragtop Chrysler after responding to a residential burglary reported in the 2700 block of South Holmes Avenue at about 1:20 p.m., Ontario police said in a news release.

The car fled the scene as officers arrived, and when authorities tried to pull it over the driver refused to stop, officials said.

A pursuit ensued, and the driver — later identified by police as Gino John of Rancho Cucamonga — allegedly got onto the 60 Freeway heading westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Officers said they chose not to follow the convertible into the wrong lanes of traffic.

But another police vehicle with an officer inside was stationed on the freeway shoulder near the Vineyard Avenue off-ramp, and John intentionally rammed it, authorities said.

The police SUV was disabled, but the officer inside was not injured.

John ran from the convertible, but he and a female passenger who remained in the car were both taken into custody a short time later, officials said.

Both suspects were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The pair was later taken to the West Valley Detention Center.

Police said John would be booked on suspicion of attempted murder on a police officer and felony evading, while the woman — Jailene Caceres of Texas — will be booked on suspicion of resisting arrest.