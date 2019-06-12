Riverside Pet Owner May Face Charges After Leaving Dog in Hot Car

A pet owner may be facing charges after police rescued a dog from a hot car in Riverside Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report that a dog was locked in a car with only the windows cracked in the 4000 block of Main Street, the Riverside Police Department stated on Facebook.

Arriving officers found the dog, which appeared to be in distress, and broke one of the car’s windows.

The dog was pulled out of the vehicle and then taken to an animal shelter to be checked out by a veterinarian.

The temperature was 89 degrees at the time the dog was rescued, but inside the car it was over 106 degrees, according to the Police Department.

Police urged pet owners to “not leave your pets inside a hot vehicle, ever.” The post also stated that cracking your windows does nothing to keep it cooler, especially in a city that gets as hot as Riverside.

“Since Riverside is only a few blocks away from the sun, we all know how sweltering our summers get… ridiculous hot,” the post read.

The owner of the dog may be facing charges, the Police Department stated.