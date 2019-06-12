× Santa Anita Horse Deaths: Officials to Announce Greater Involvement of Independent Vets Before Races

The California Horse Racing Board and The Stronach Group are expected to announce Wednesday a greater involvement of independent veterinarians in the pre-race process at Santa Anita.

No details were provided late Tuesday night. Santa Anita, owned by the Stronach Group, has only six racing days left, although the track will be open for training until mid-July.

Word of the impending announcement comes after a puzzling statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday calling for something that already exists.

“I continue to be troubled by the horse deaths at Santa Anita Park,” Newsom said. “Enough is enough. I am calling on the California Horse Racing Board to ensure that no horse races until they are examined by independent veterinarians and found fit to compete.”

