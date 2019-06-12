BREAKING: LASD Deputy Dies After Being Critically Injured in Shooting, Officials Say

Sheriff’s Deputy Dies After Being Shot While Off-Duty at Alhambra Restaurant

Posted 6:04 PM, June 12, 2019, by
Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano is shown in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as Joseph Gilbert Solano on July 11, 2019.

Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano is shown in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as Joseph Gilbert Solano on July 11, 2019.

The deputy who was shot in the head while off-duty at an Alhambra restaurant has died, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Wednesday.

Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano, a 13-year veteran with the department, was hospitalized in critical condition for three days before being taken off life support, authorities said.

Solano was standing by the counter inside the Jack in the Box on West Valley Boulevard on Monday when a gunman came up from behind him and shot him in the head, sheriff’s officials said.

Rhett Mckenzie Nelson, a  30-year-old Utah man, was arrested the next day in connection to the  seemingly random shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Nelson is being held without bail, booking records show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.