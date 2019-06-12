× Sheriff’s Deputy Dies After Being Shot While Off-Duty at Alhambra Restaurant

The deputy who was shot in the head while off-duty at an Alhambra restaurant has died, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Wednesday.

Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano, a 13-year veteran with the department, was hospitalized in critical condition for three days before being taken off life support, authorities said.

Solano was standing by the counter inside the Jack in the Box on West Valley Boulevard on Monday when a gunman came up from behind him and shot him in the head, sheriff’s officials said.

Rhett Mckenzie Nelson, a 30-year-old Utah man, was arrested the next day in connection to the seemingly random shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Nelson is being held without bail, booking records show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.