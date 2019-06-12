Stockton Teen Mom Cited for Child Abuse After Allegedly Abandoning Newborn in Dumpster

Stockton police released this photo of the dumpster where a newborn baby was rescued on June 11, 2019.

Authorities say a teenager accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a California dumpster in scorching heat was cited for child abuse and will be released to her parents after she leaves the hospital.

The Stockton Police Department said in a statement that the boy was found wrapped in a plastic bag Tuesday afternoon in Stockton, south of Sacramento.

An apartment building resident heard cries and notified the manager, who pulled the child from the building’s dumpster.

The boy still had his umbilical cord and was taken to a hospital. Police say he’s doing well.

Police found the baby’s 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear how long the child was in the dumpster.

Temperatures in the area Tuesday topped 100 degrees (38C).

