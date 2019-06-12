× UCLA Faces ‘Rigorous Review’ Over Handling of Gynecologist Abuse Allegations, UC President Napolitano Says

University of California President Janet Napolitano vowed to get to the bottom of how UCLA handled allegations of sexual misconduct by a university gynecologist, saying “there were lessons learned” in the case.

“What UCLA is doing is making sure… those kinds of issues don’t happen again,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “We just don’t want this happening again. We just don’t.”

In announcing Monday that a former UCLA staff gynecologist has been charged with sexual battery and exploitation of two patients, the university apologized to the community and said it was reviewing how the case was handled.

“We know we could have done better,” a university spokeswoman said.

