Ventura Massage Envy Employee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman During Massage: Police

An employee was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a female customer at a Massage Envy in Ventura, police said Wednesday.

The woman contacted investigators on Saturday night and reported being sexually abused near the end of her 90-minute massage at the location at 103 S. Mills Road, according to a Ventura Police Department news release.

During the investigation, detectives developed evidence to corroborate her account. That information led to the arrest of 29-year-old Anthony Wearing of Ventura, according to the news release.

Wearing was taken into custody after being contacted by detectives in the parking lot of the 24 Hour Fitness on Telegraph Road in Ventura late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of sexual battery and digital penetration, both felonies. His bail has been set at $100,000, according to inmate records.

Massage Envy, where Wearing was employed for less than two weeks, cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Wearing was a licensed massage therapist for the past two years prior to his brief stint with the national massage chain, and detectives are concerned there may be other victims out there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Alyse Quiroz 805-339-4413.